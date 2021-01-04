Anushka Sharma trolled for flaunting baby bump in magazine photoshoot

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been trolled for flaunting her baby bump. Recently she had shot a photo-shoot for the cover page of a magazine where she had flaunt her baby bump from left and right. Later, she had posted the images on her Instagram handle which earned flacks.

Many of the users have criticized the actress for flaunting the baby bump as she is pregnant. Some of the fans have mentioned that this is not in accordance with Indian tradition and values. Some others also commented saying that she is commercialising her unborn child.

Another fan commented that this should be kept private. It should not be shared on social media. Virat Kohli and Anushka had announced her pregnancy in August 2020.