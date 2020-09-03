Anushka Sharma pregnant: Astrologer predicts baby girl for Virushka A face reading of Virat and Anushka and astrological calculations suggest that they are almost likely to be blessed with a baby girl.

Mumbai: Virushka took to social media Thursday to announce the pregnancy news of the Bollywood actress. The popular couple is all set to turn into parents in January 2021.

Both Anushka and Virat celebrated the news of pregnancy with the teammates of RCB by cutting a cake and being congratulated by them. In a recent interview Virat expressed his feeling of becoming a father. He also thanked the lockdown for letting him to spend time with Anushka together.

On RCB’s YouTube channel Kohli said, “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

The famous astrologer, prophesier and philanthropist Pandit Jagannath answered the couples’s query by stating that, “Be it a girl or a boy, both are God’s gift with equal capabilities. In fact, girls have been outshining boys in different fields.” Finally a face reading of Virat and Anushka and astrological calculations suggest that they are almost likely to be blessed with a baby girl.

According to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Virushka is going to be blessed with a baby girl. He has been a guiding light for scores of people over the past 25 years.