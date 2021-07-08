Anurag Thakur takes charge as new Information and Broadcasting minister

New Delhi: The new Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur took charge on Thursday and said that he will try to discharge his responsibilities which have been bestowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After taking charge he said, “Modiji has taken the nation forward and I will try to match the confidence the Prime Minister has shown in me. Several people have been in charge of this ministry and I will take forward the work of the government to the people at large.”

A four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh and former MoS for Finance, Anurag Thakur, was on Wednesday allotted the plum portfolio of Information & Broadcasting in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new-look Union Cabinet.

Apart from Information & Broadcasting, Thakur, who had been the BCCI chief in the past, has also been allotted the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio.

The I&B portfolio was earlier with Prakash Javadekar, who is out of the Cabinet now. Sports was held by Kiren Rijiju, who will now be the Law Minister in the new-look Cabinet.

Thakur will have the challenging job of handling the media interface of the government besides managing its affairs with the media platforms, particularly international and social media.

“I am honoured to serve the people of India as a Union Cabinet Minister and take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Thakur tweeted.

Similarly, Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes charge as the MoS in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.