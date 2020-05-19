Bhanjanagar: Another Odia migrant worker died in Surat of Gujarat. He reportedly died off COVID 19. Earlier, a youth from Ganjam district had died in Surat following alleged police brutality.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Govind Bisoyi of Badula village in Jharpali panchayat under Dharakot block of Ganjam district.

As per reports the 27 year old deceased was working in a cotton industry in Surat. He was sick for last few days. Accordingly, he was asked to go through test and he tested positive for COVID 19.

Hence, he was undergoing treatment in a COVID hospital. He reportedly died at about 12 pm on Tuesday.

Villagers of Badula have demanded compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased keeping in view poverty of the victim family.