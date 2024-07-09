Another Hit and run incident in Maharashtra, elderly man knocked down by speeding bus

Nagpur: In a tragic hit and run incident, a man was crushed to death by a speeding bus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Monday.

The deceased man, identified as Ratnakar Dixit, a 60-year-old man. The incident took place at 8.30 am at Raghujinagar in Nagpur.

Reports say, Ratnakar was heading from Chhota Tajbagh to Tukdoji Chowk on his bicycle on one side, when a speeding bus hits him from the back. He lost control of his bicycle and falls on the road.

After the accident, some onlookers spotted him and rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, the police identified the bus and a search for the bus driver is on.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in Mumbai’s Worli area after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling and dragged her for 1.5 km, police earlier said. She was later run over by the car before the two vehicle occupants fled. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while a search was on for the main accused, according to police.