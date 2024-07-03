Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 7th collapse in last 15 days

New Delhi: Another bridge collapsed in Bihar today. It was the bridge at Tevatha panchayat in Maharajganj block in Siwan district which collapsed today morning. The bridge connected Nautan block with Sikandarpur village. It was the 7th collapse of bridge in the last 15 days.

Reportedly, four more bridges collapsed in the state in the last 24 hours in Saran and Siwan districts.

Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Araria on June 18, Siwan on June 22, Motihari on June 23, Kishanganj on June 27, Madhubani on June 28, and Kishanganj on June 30.

Recently a bridge collapsed at Janata Bazar under Lahladpur block in Saran district where rising water levels due to heavy downpour created a pit around one of the pillars, eventually causing it to collapse.

This bridge was the main route to the Baba Dhund Nath temple. Locals anticipated the collapse and even recorded the incident, even as the authorities barricaded the area.

In Siwan, a 40-year-old bridge in Deoria village under Maharajganj subdivision submerged in the Gandak River. The villagers claimed that a lack of repair work led to its collapse.

Earlier, a bridge collapsed at Damai village in Siwan district on Tuesday night. The villagers claimed the strong flow of water was the reason for the collapse. The bridge was repaired recently.

