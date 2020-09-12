Animal Trials of Covaxin Successful
Bharat Biotech covaxin (Photo: IANS)

Animal Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Successful: Bharat Biotech

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech International Limited has been reportedly successfully tested on animals.

The results showed the COVID-19 vaccine’s remarkable immunogenicity and protective efficacy in the Phase-I clinical trials in India, the Bharat Biotech has said.

“Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN – These results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model,” Bharat Biotech tweeted on Friday.

Bharat Biotech has said in a release that it developed and assessed the protective efficacy and immunogenicity of an inactivated Sar-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques.

Bharat Biotech also added that Covaxin is currently on its phase I/II clinical trial and being tested on 1,125 patients at 12 institutes across India.

