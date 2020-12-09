Mumbai: Two days after trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK was released, the Indian Air Force has asked the makers to delete some scenes where Kapoor can be seen wearing the IAF uniform.

The Indian Air Force in a tweet stated that,The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn and have tagged Director Anurag Kashyap and Netflix.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

AK vs AK is Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, as themselves. It is all set be released on December 24.

The trailer of the film was released on December 7. The film plot revolves around kidnapping, where Anurag kidnaps Anil’s daughter, to teach him a lesson.