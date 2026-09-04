Anil Chakravarthy Named Adobe CEO, Succeeds Shantanu Narayen

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New Delhi: Adobe has appointed Anil Chakravarthy as president and chief executive officer to replace Shantanu Narayen-who has been leading the tech firm for over 18 years- on December 1, 2026.

Chakravarthy will take up the presidential role of the leading digital media firm, while Narayen will take on the role of an executive chairman, while working closely with Chakravarthy over the transition period.

Chakravarthy who joined the tech giant in 2020 currently operates as the Senior Vice-President & Head for its Customer Experience Orchestration business unit and worldwide field operations.

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Before working for Adobe Chakravarthy served for almost five years as the CEO of Informatica, and was with several senior leadership roles in the likes of Symantec, VeriSign and McKinsey.

Chakravarthy, an IIT Varanasi alumnus, has a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering. Later he completed an MS and PhD from MIT.

His hire is on the back of Adobe’s strategic efforts towards accelerating its AI and agentic software offerings.

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