Andhra Pradesh to go fully digital, introduces Digital Driving Licences

Andhra Pradesh: In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has decided to embrace the digital age, bidding farewell to paper-based driving licences and vehicle registration certificates. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the department aims to make processes more user-friendly and environmentally conscious.

The transport department will no longer print physical driving licences and vehicle registration certificates. Instead, they will issue digital versions of these documents, which can be accessed through mobile apps like DigiLocker or M-Parivahan.

The new digital cards come with a major advantage – they are absolutely free of cost. The previously required application fee of Rs 200 and postal charges of Rs 35 have been waived. Citizens can now access their digital documents hassle-free, without any financial burden.

The government is committed to ensuring accessibility for all citizens. Those who do not own mobile phones can still opt for printed versions of their digital cards, making it convenient for everyone to stay compliant with the law.

Transport Commissioner MK Sinha emphasized that the digital versions of driving licences and registration certificates will be fully recognized by traffic police and relevant authorities during checks. This step streamlines the process and eliminates the need to carry physical documents all the time.

With the shift towards digital, the state is taking a significant step towards environmental conservation. By reducing paper usage, this initiative contributes to a greener and more sustainable Andhra Pradesh.

Citizens who have already paid fees for physical driving licences and registration certificates need not worry. The transport department will ensure that these applicants still receive their physical cards via postal delivery.

This digital transformation marks a progressive leap for Andhra Pradesh, making public services more efficient and people-friendly. The Chief Minister’s vision to go paperless highlights the government’s commitment to embracing modern technology for the benefit of its citizens and the environment.