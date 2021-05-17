Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government extended the Covid curfew on Monday till May end after a cabinet meeting was held chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Chief Minister M YS Jagan has directed the officials to take steps to prevent an increase in cases in rural areas.

There needs to be at least a four-week lockdown in the state to see some results. It has just been 10 days that the state issued a lockdown, said CM Reddy.

Earlier on May 5, the government had imposed a partial curfew in the state to tackle the Covid spread by keeping the shops and business establishments open from 6 am to 12 pm.