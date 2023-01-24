Anant Ambani pays visit to Jagannath temple Puri

Bhubaneswar: Business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, paid a visit to Odisha today to pray at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Anant Ambani landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha at 3 p.m. today. Soon after their arrival, the Ambani proceeded to the Puri Temple.

Anant was scheduled to fly back to Mumbai following darshan at the Jagannath temple.

Recently, Anant Ambani got engaged to industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in the presence of both the families at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis. The two families followed Anant and Radhika to the family temple for Lord krishna’s blessings for the union and the engagement ceremonies.