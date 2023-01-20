Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, announced his engagement to Radhika Merchant publicly on Thursday with the traditional “Gol Dhana,” “Chunari Vidhi,” and exchanging of rings.

The ceremony, in the presence of families from both sides, friends and others, took place at the Antilia residence of the Ambanis.

The age-old traditions of the Gujarati Hindus were followed with great enthusiasm at the family temple and ceremony areas, followed by exchange of greetings, gifts, bonhomie and fun.

The evening’s festivities started with members of the Ambani family, led by Anant’s sister Isha, going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika for the functions.

The bride’s family came to the groom’s residence laden with gifts and sweets, and a lot of merrymaking followed with all joining in.

Then it was time for the ring ceremony, and Isha announced the ‘surprise’ ring-bearer, the family’s pet Golden Retriever!

The excited canine was brought down by an attendant to the stage, commanded to sit, the two tiny ring-boxes strapped to his shoulder were retrieved and handed over to Anant and Radhika.

Then, Isha announced the commencement of the ring ceremony and the young couple — Anant and Radhika — exchanged rings and sought the blessings of their families and friends for their upcoming union.

The country’s numero-uno power-family swayed to the 1994 superhit song ‘Wah, Wah Ramji, Jodi Kya Banayi’ from the movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun?’, as many in the audience also couldn’t resist and joined to dance near their seats.

The two families followed Anant and Radhika to the family temple for Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union and the engagement ceremonies.

From there the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation to the upcoming wedding.

The elite audience comprised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hurried there after seeing off the Prime Minister, top film stars, cricketers, business honchos and more.

Glittering at the venue were Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai-Bachhan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, the Piramals, Mehtas and Merchants, several politicins, bureaucrats and more.

(Inputs from IANS)