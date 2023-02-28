Anant Ambani celebrates birthday of employee on his private jet: Watch

Anant Ambani, son of Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was seen recently celebrating birthday of his employee on his private jet. He earned much appreciation for this. The video of the celebration was posted to Instagram yesterday and within no time it went viral.

The said Instagram video was captioned, “Anant Ambani seen celebrating birthday of employee by cutting a cake.” Shared by Instagram user Patiala politics just one day ago, the video has earned a lot of comments so far.

We can see in the video that Anant Ambani is cheering up the employee by tapping on his arm. Later, it was seen that the employee touched feet of Anant. This act did not go well with the netizens. This was reflected in the comment box.

A user commented, “Khuda kisi ko etni khudai na de . ki apne siwa kuch dikhae na de,” while another wrote, “Badon se pair kaun chu ata….”.

Yet another user wrote, “Anant ambani is blessing his employ that is of his father age . This is india.”

Another user’s comment reads, “Pair chuuwna jaruri nhi tha.”

Watch the video here: