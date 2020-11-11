Anamika Shukla Reloaded? Now, STF Finds 4 ‘Swati Tiwaris’ Using Same Documents To Bag Teaching Job In UP

Anamika Shukla Reloaded? Now, STF Finds 4 ‘Swati Tiwaris’ Using Same Documents To Bag Teaching Job In UP

Lucknow: Five months after multiple teachers were found to be working in government schools in Uttar Pradesh, using the identity and documents of one Anamika Shukla, a similar scam has emerged again in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has tracked four women, working as government teachers on the educational documents and identity of another teacher, Swati Tiwari.

Two ‘Swati Tiwaris’ were found to be working in Deoria while one each were found in Barabanki and Sitapur.

The real Swati Tiwari is a government teacher in Gorakhpur.

According to additional superintendent of police (ASP) STF, Satyasen, one Bajrang Bhushan had informed them that a person was working as a teacher in Sitapur by using his educational documents.

After finding the details from the education department, the STF nabbed the fake teacher, Hrishikesh Mani Tripathi, from Behta in Sitapur.

The ASP said that during interrogation, Tripathi revealed that his father was posted as a teacher in Deoria who gave him the educational documents of Bajrang Bhushan.

Tripathi confessed that his wife, Snehlata, also used the documents of another teacher, Swati Tiwari, to bag a job at a government school in Sitapur.

The officer said the STF traced the real Swati Tiwari in Gorakhpur where she was working as a government teacher.

The fake teacher from Barabanki has been arrested while those in Deoria have been suspended. Snehlata of Sitapur is absconding.

In June, it was found that nearly two dozen women were working as fulltime science teachers at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state using the identity and documents of a woman, Anamika Shukla.

Later, the real Anamika was traced to Gonda who was found to be unemployed.

(With inputs from IANS)