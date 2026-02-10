Analyzing Budget 2026-27: The Rise of India’s $35 Billion Orange Economy

Advertisement

The Union Budget 2026-27 has marked a historic pivot in India’s economic strategy by officially recognizing the “Orange Economy”—the creative sector driven by ideas, culture, and intellectual property—as a mainstream engine for national growth.

Leading the charge is a massive skilling and infrastructure initiative designed to transform India from a global “back office” for creative services into a primary creator of original global IP (Intellectual Property).

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, framed the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector as a high-growth industry that will require 2 million professionals by 2030. To meet this demand, the budget introduced:

National Creator Labs: The establishment of AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across India.

IICT Mumbai as the Anchor: The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai, envisioned on the lines of IITs and IIMs, will serve as the national hub. It will oversee the curriculum and operation of these labs to ensure industry-standard training.

Dedicated Funding: An initial allocation of ₹250 crore has been earmarked specifically for talent development in the AVGC sector.

“Creator Capacity Building”

Industry experts note that this budget moves beyond the “influencer hype” toward hardcore technical capacity building.

Beyond Reels: The labs are designed to teach skill-intensive production roles like 3D asset creation, real-time engines, character rigging, and game development—skills that are critical for global supply chains.

Democratizing Creativity: By placing labs in 15,000 schools, the government is “democratizing” tools that were previously restricted to expensive private institutes, specifically targeting youth in non-metro and rural areas.

Design and Tourism

The “Orange Economy” push isn’t limited to screens. The budget links creativity with culture and heritage through several complementary schemes:

NID Eastern India: A new National Institute of Design (NID) will be established in Eastern India to address the acute shortage of trained designers and UI/UX experts.

Digital Knowledge Grid: A new scheme to preserve India’s history and culture digitally. This is expected to create jobs for creators specializing in research-based content, documentaries, and “reels” that promote cultural tourism.

Creative Tourism: Training for 10,000 tourist guides in collaboration with IIMs to encourage partnerships between content creators and local guides at 15 major archaeological sites (e.g., Sarnath, Dholavira).

The Economic Survey 2025-26 identified the “concert economy” and live entertainment as high-multiplier activities. The creative sector already contributes roughly 8% to India’s employment and 20% to its Gross Value Added (GVA).

Industry Perspectives:

Proponents: Leaders like Sanjay Gupta (Raj Comics) and Munjal Shroff (Graphiti Studios) have hailed the move as a “decisive moment” that will build a pipeline for original Indian storytelling.

Skeptics: Some industry veterans, such as Ashish Mall (Paperboat Studios), have voiced caution. They argue that the 2 million jobs figure may be overly optimistic in an era where AI is automating many entry-level AVGC tasks. They emphasize that the focus should be on “retraining” and “human-led aesthetics” rather than just providing software tools.

“Create in India, Create for the World”

Inspired by the WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025, this budget aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a “cultural juggernaut” similar to South Korea (K-Pop/Gaming) or Japan (Anime). By treating “imagination as infrastructure,” India is attempting to secure a dominant share of the global creative services market, which is currently valued at over $2 trillion annually.