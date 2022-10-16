Amul milk price rises by Rs 2 per litre; third hike in one year

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has increased the prices of Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre ahead of Diwali. The hike will be applicable to all markets except Gujarat, an official source said on Saturday. The company has not revealed when the change in prices will be applicable in the markets yet.

This will be the third time the GCMMF has hiked the cost of fresh milk this year. However, the hike in prices is restricted to Amul Gold and Buffalo Milk, the source said.

With the price hike, the cost of full cream milk has now increased from Rs 61 per liter to Rs 63 per litre. However, we have no information when the changes in price will happen yet. Amul too haven’t released any official statement on this yet.

Earlier in August, the prices of Amul Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk were hiked by Rs 2 per litre due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. Prior to that, Amul also increased the milk prices in March.

Amul Gold milk prices have gone up by more than 10 per cent in the last year. With all these price hikes in March 2022 and August 2022, the price of the milk pouch went up to Rs 31 for all markets including Gujarat.

The rise in milk prices also affected the cost of other dairy products such as buttermilk, cheese, butter, and paneer. During a talk at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) in May 2022, Sodhi defended the rising milk prices and clarified that high food inflation puts more money in the hands of farmers and milk producers. As per the GCMMF, the cost of cattle feed has risen 20 per cent in the last one year which affected the milk price.