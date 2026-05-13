Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre nationwide from May 14

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New Delhi: Leading dairy brand Amul will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India. It will be effective from May 14, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced on Wednesday.

The hike covers all major fresh pouch variants, including Amul Gold, Taaza, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, Slim & Trim, Standard Milk, and T-Special.

With the revision, Amul Gold will cost Rs 70 per litre, up from Rs 68, while full cream milk will rise to Rs 71 from Rs 69. Buffalo Milk will increase to Rs 76 per litre and Cow Milk to Rs 60. Half-litre packs will go up by Rs 1, with Amul Taaza (500 ml) priced at Rs 29 and Gold (500 ml) at Rs 35.

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GCMMF said the 2.5-3.5% increase was driven by higher input costs, including cattle feed, packaging film, and fuel. The federation noted that member unions have also raised farmers’ procurement prices by Rs 30 per kg of fat, a 3.7% increase over May 2025.

This is the second hike this month, following an increase on May 1, 2025. The revision is expected to impact household budgets and food businesses nationwide.