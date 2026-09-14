AMU Women’s College Students Protest Over Alleged Poor-Quality Hostel Food

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Aligarh: Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a protest on Monday against alleged poor-quality food being served at the college hostel.

Speaking to ANI, a student said the protest was being held over allegations that insects, plastic, hair, glass, nails and stones had been found in food served at the college hostel.

“A protest is being held over the issue of insects, plastic, hair, glass, nails and stones being found in food served in the college hostel. No one is taking responsibility for this. Students have stopped eating at the hostel,” the student said.

The student said insects, plastic, glass and hair had allegedly been found in the hostel food and that students were distressed over the issue.

“They aren’t even eating the food, and some have fallen ill. Students from all years- first, second, and others are protesting,” she said.

The student further alleged that the matter had been repeatedly raised with the warden, but no responsibility had been taken for the alleged poor quality of food.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue with the warden, but the response we get is that things like plastic just ‘fell in’ due to the rainy season, as if plastic or fingernails just naturally fall into the food. No one is taking responsibility or admitting that the food quality is poor,” she further added.

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The student said the protest had been underway since 7 am and alleged that outsiders were not being allowed inside.

“Students from the women’s college and other hostels are demanding hygienic food,” the student said.

The student added that discussions are currently taking place inside the auditorium regarding the issue.

Earlier, students of the Jammu and Kashmir Girls’ Hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia on September 12 staged a protest alleging administrative malpractice in the hostel mess and claiming that demands accepted by the administration during their previous protest had not been implemented.

The protesting students demanded cancellation of the current vendor’s contract, deployment of female staff in the hostel mess, resignation of the Provost and Warden, and an assurance that protesting students would not face administrative targeting.

(ANI)