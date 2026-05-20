Amritsar farmers pour milk on roads over fake dairy products

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New Delhi: Dairy farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office by pouring milk onto the roads to draw attention to the growing issue of fake dairy products in the market.

The protesting farmers demanded immediate and strict action against the alleged production and sale of adulterated milk, paneer, and cheese, claiming that fake products are badly affecting genuine dairy businesses and public health.

Holding banners and raising slogans, the protesters said local dairy farmers are facing financial losses as cheaper, fake products continue to enter the market. They also alleged that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take strong action against those involved.

Farmers warned that the use of synthetic ingredients and adulteration in dairy products poses serious health risks to consumers. They urged the administration to increase inspections, conduct regular raids, and ensure stricter monitoring of dairy supply chains.

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The protest caused a temporary disruption near the Deputy Commissioner’s office as large quantities of milk were spilled on the roads during the demonstration. Officials later spoke with farmer representatives and assured them that their concerns would be looked into.

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