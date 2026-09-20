Amritsar cop killing: Suspect dies in police firing, second accused escapes

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Amritsar: One of the two suspects involved in the murder of Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh has died in an encounter, while his accomplice escaped.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Singh of Mulchak area in Amritsar.

Police claimed the two suspects were spotted at a police checkpoint on Saturday night after analysing CCTV footage, technical evidence, tower-dump analysis, and ground-level intelligence for a few days.

The suspects then opened fire at the police team, which returned fire in self-defence, leaving Deepak injured, who later died in the hospital, the police said.

A.30-bore pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, a mobile phone and a Honda Activa scooter have been taken into custody by the police in connection with the case.

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Meanwhile, teams are still searching for the second suspect. The investigators are also probing a possible connection with Pakistan.

A person from Pakistan was responsible for duping the accused with money and cash in the narcotics trade, the police said.

Unproven Statement for Pending Litigation: This claim has not been proven in court.

Harjit Singh was shot near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar while on PCR duty, in the early hours of September 18. He succumbed to his injuries.

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