Amritpal Singh: Bike on which Khalistani leader fled recovered near Jalandhar

In the latest development in the Amritpal Singh case, the bike in which the Khalistani sympathiser was seen absconding has been recovered from Darapur area, 45 km from Jalandhar by the police, informs Jalandhar SSP Swarnadeep Singh.

According to police, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief switched from one car to another, changed clothes at a gurdwara and then fled along with three other associates on two motorcycles.

The Uttarakhand Police have also started a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates.

The police have launched massive search and cordon operations in the state against activists of Amritpal Singh’s ‘Waris Punjab De’.

However, his supporters claimed that he was already in illegal police custody.

“We have recovered the car which was used by Amritpal to escape. After escaping, Amritpal went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian, where he changed his attire and left on a bike.

“This came to be known in questioning of the four people who have been arrested,” he said.

Terming the situation in Punjab stable, he said: “The CM is monitoring the situation and taking regular feedback.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police used massive force on Tuesday to physically remove hundreds of Sikh protesters, under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, who had laid siege to Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Chowk near Mohali after reports of the police detaining ‘Waris Punjab De’ supporters.

However, the police arrested a large number of supporters, who were armed with sharp-edged weapons.

The Punjab government has extended curbs on internet and SMS services till March 23 noon in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga and Sangrur districts, Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district, and areas in Mohali district.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government would take strict action against anyone who tried to disturb the state’s peace and harmony.

In his first reaction, Mann said he had received several calls from people praising his government.

“People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you,” he said in a video message.