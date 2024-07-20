Ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu plant: 30 women workers faint

ammonia gas leak

Tuticorin: Around 30 women workers fainted following an ammonia gas leakage at a private fish processing plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district on Saturday.

As per reports, an electrical malfunction allegedly caused an ammonia cylinder to burst, spreading the gas inside the plant located in Pudur Pandiyapuram in Tuticorin.

The women who  were working inside the plant at the time fell sick and fainted after inhaling the gas. They experienced symptoms such as eye irritation, suffocation and giddiness.

Among the 30 workers, atleast 16 of them were from Odisha. The fainted workers were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for medical aid.

Later, Thalamuthu Nagar police started an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the gas leak.

Also Read: Two Dead, 14 Critical In Ammonia Gas Leak At Prayagraj’s IFFCO Plant In UP

