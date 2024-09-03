Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM-Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has reportedly joined IIM-Ahmedabad. She has reportedly been enrolled for the ‘Blended Post Graduate Programme for the 2024-2026 batch’. She revealed it on her Instagram recently.

“Dreams do come true. The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026,” she wrote.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) launched a new two-year online MBA programme this year. The programme is a blended (hybrid) programme that includes on-campus, in-person, and live interactive online sessions.

After the celebrity student’s joining the course an IIM-Ahmedabad professor took to X and wrote about it.

“She got solid CV btw (by the way). You don’t necessarily need CAT. Irrespective, hats off to everyone for being courageous enough to sign up for rigorous program. PS: Just like other students, looking forward to her posts cribbing abt hard life at IIM-A,” Associate Professor Promila Agarwal wrote in the caption of her post.