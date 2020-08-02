Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID 19: Discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was released from the hospital on Saturday after he tested negative for COVID 19. Abhishek Bachchan intimated about his star father’s recovery in a tweet.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Earlier, actress Aishwarya Ray Bachchan, wife of Abhishek and her daughter had been discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID on July 27.

However, Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital as he is yet to recover.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh was admitted to the hospital on July 11 while Abhishek also had been tested positive o the same day and admitted to the hospital in Mumbai.