Amitabh Bachchan news

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID 19: Discharged from hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai:  Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was released from the hospital on Saturday after he tested negative for COVID 19. Abhishek Bachchan intimated about his star father’s recovery in a tweet.

Earlier, actress Aishwarya Ray Bachchan, wife of Abhishek and her daughter had been discharged from hospital after recovery from COVID on July 27.

However, Abhishek Bachchan will  be in the hospital as he is yet to recover.

Amitabh was admitted to the hospital on July 11 while Abhishek also had been tested positive o the same day and admitted to the hospital in Mumbai.

