Amit Shah to visit Delhi Police Headquarters today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Delhi Police Headquarters on Tuesday has been cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

Shah had planned to meet Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, to felicitate police personnel and to discuss the national security action plan of 2024 and about the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit.

“The programme of UHM to PHQ stands, however due to paucity of time the programme scheduled in Adarsh Auditorium stands cancelled,” the Police Headquarters said.

Shah was all set to felicitate a number of police personnel, who won medals during the Commonwealth Games, national-level competitions and in World Police Fire Games.

“Mainly four points had to be discussed, of which the first was regarding the 2024 action plan to make the national capital a safe place. Second was security arrangements for the G-20 summit which is being monitored by Shah. Focus was on forensic and other related things. The police personnel, who have won laurels, were to be felicitated by Mr Shah,” the official said.

The Union Home Minister wants the Delhi Police to focus on more forensic evidence to prove their cases before the concerned courts. In this respect, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was all set to brief Shah and would also convey to him about the need of equipment.

“We will tell UHM about the need for their own lab like the Central Bureau of Investigation. This is the main point to be briefed to Mr Shah which would give us more strength,” the official said.

Both the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Union Home Minister are likely to discuss other sensational crime cases as well, including the Jahangirpuri case. This was their first official meeting.