Amit Shah to guide 188 IPS probationers to deal with challenges of India’s internal security on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will guide 188 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers to deal with challenges related to the internal security of the country in an interaction on Tuesday.

The Minister’s guidance is part of the interaction with the IPS probationers of 76 RR (2023 Batch) here in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

During the interaction, the statement mentioned that the probationary officers would share their training experiences with the Home Minister.

Noting that young police officers have an important role to play in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047, the MHA said, “The probationary officers will also receive guidance from the Home Minister to deal with challenges related to the internal security of the country during the meeting”.

In the Indian Police Service 2023 batch, a total of 188 officer trainees including 54 women officers have completed the Basic Course Training Phase-1. After two weeks of training with various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) in Delhi, the IPS trainee officers will undergo 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres.

