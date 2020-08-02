Amit Shah on New Education Policy
Image Credits: IANS

Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by Shah himself today.

The Union Home Minister gave the information in his Twitter handle. However, he is being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

