Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by Shah himself today.
The Union Home Minister gave the information in his Twitter handle. However, he is being admitted to the hospital for treatment.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020