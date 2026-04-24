Amit Shah says BJP to win 110+ seats in Phase 1 of West Bengal elections

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Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a press conference said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win over 110 seats in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah expressed confidence in the party’s performance in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

Amit Shah also spoke about the violence against BJP candidates happened during the first phase of West Bengal elections in which he says, “”Our delegation of representatives is going to meet the Election Commission today. To further strengthen the arrangements for the second phase, we are going to give suggestions to the Election Commission.”

He also defended WB CM Mamata Banerjee’s reaction to PM Modi’s ‘Jhalmuri’ stop and says, “”Mamata Banerjee’s mentality is like this… What objection could there be to eating Jhal Muri? I’ve heard Mamata Didi also eats it. Now, when Modi is eating it, she’s protesting against it.”

He additionally speaks and comforts the public to vote without any fear and also talks about large part of the country is in the hands of PM Modi in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in which he says, “Your love, your enthusiasm, and your trust have come to the surface for PM Modi in this entire campaign. I believe that this trust will be converted into votes and the victory of the BJP’s will be achieved.”

“I would like to once again say to all the voters of the second phase: vote fear-free, vote with your will, and so there should be no rigging in the vote, the Election Commission has made a very good arrangement…”

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He also speaks about the taxes that people have to give under current leadership, “”…after the formation of the BJP government, traders will not have to give any ‘Bhatija Tax’ or ‘Bhaipo Tax’. We will end the syndicate.The administration that has been politicised and criminalised has become a kind of demon. We will liberate the people of Bengal from this demon.”

Amit Shah also talks about how important it is for BJP leadership in West Bengal and what it will provide if they win, “Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the need for women to leave the house after 7 o’clock, I believe she has no right to rule. Today, I want to assure the mothers and sisters of Bengal that on the 5th, after the government of the BJP is formed, even at 1 o’clock at night, a small girl will leave with a scooter; no goon will be able to look at her.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “The formation of the government of the BJP in Bengal is of great importance. Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the… pic.twitter.com/z2652gYhPN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026