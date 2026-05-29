Amit Shah inaugurates G-7 border outpost along Indo-Pak IB in Bhuj, says security grid strengthened in Harami Nala region

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated Border Outpost G-7 in Gujarat’s Bhuj along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) and said major technical challenges had been overcome to establish a robust security grid in the sensitive Harami Nala region.

Shah also interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and planted a neem sapling during the visit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi were also present at the inauguration.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Shah said the G-7 centre had been constructed at a cost of around Rs 175 crore and formed part of efforts to strengthen border infrastructure in the region.

“A few kilometres from here, at Banaskantha, a centre was established to introduce the public to the duties performed by all of you. This centre was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 175 crore… Today marks the dedication of the G-7 and G-13 projects. When I assumed office as the country’s Home Minister, during my very first review meeting with the BSF, it was observed that the Harami Nala appeared vulnerable from a security perspective,” Shah added.

The Union Home Minister said the government had gradually succeeded in establishing a strong security network in the area despite several technical and geographical challenges.

“We have gradually succeeded in establishing a robust security grid across this entire region. I am acutely aware of the immense technical challenges that had to be overcome to erect the towers currently standing before us… The entire area surrounding the Border Outposts has been elevated by approximately 3.75 metres above ground level… For three consecutive months, I personally monitored the progress on a day-to-day basis, ensuring that the survey operations would not be halted…” he added.

Referring to border security in West Bengal, Amit Shah said that incomplete border fencing had remained a major concern, but added that after the BJP won the people’s mandate in the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expedited land allocation for fencing.

The Union Home Minister added that infiltration would be curbed significantly once the fencing is completed.

“The most significant shortcoming in our security apparatus was the incomplete border fencing in Bengal. A BJP government was formed in Bengal a few days ago, and within a single week, the Chief Minister has decided to allocate all the necessary land for the fencing; furthermore, the actual process of handing over that land has already been completed. As soon as the fencing is finished, we will succeed in curbing the process of infiltration to a very significant extent,” Shah said.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to attend more than a dozen programmes and review key development and security-related projects.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, he also unveiled the ‘Bharat Mata Sculpture’ installed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation near New Vadaj Circle in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid respect to the newly unveiled ‘Bharat Mata Sculpture’. People present raised slogans in praise of Bharat Mata.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had installed the ‘Bharat Mata Sculpture’, approximately 18 feet in height, near New Vadaj Circle in the city’s West Zone.

On the occasion, Minister of State Darshna Vaghela, Mayor of the city, Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor, Anju Shah, local Members of Parliament and MLAs, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, along with office-bearers, dignitaries, and citizens, were present.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 340 crore in the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, and also inaugurated a primary school.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that in the past 10 days, he had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in two Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the work of developing gardens and ponds in every village of the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district would also be completed.

He said that the development campaign initiated by PM Modi in Gujarat twenty-five years ago has now reached its He expressed confidence that the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency would become the most developed parliamentary constituency in the country.

Noting that the journey of development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat continues uninterrupted, the Minister said that the Modi government has completed 12 years in office, and during this period, the Gujarat model of development has been expanded from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gangasagar to Somnath.

Shah said that as a result of this, today the party is in power across nearly 80 per cent of the country’s geographical area.

(ANI)

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free DTC travel for NEET candidates on June 21