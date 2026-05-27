Amit Shah Hails Assam After UCC Bill Passage, Says It Has Been BJP’s Core Commitment Since Inception

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New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the people of Assam after the state Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, calling it a long-standing commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a step towards ensuring a uniform law for every citizen.

Sharing a post on X, Shah said the UCC has been the “BJP’s resolve since its foundation” and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling BJP-ruled states to move ahead with a uniform legal framework for all citizens.

“Congratulations to the people of Assam. UCC has been the BJP’s resolve since the day of its foundation. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, BJP-led state governments are establishing a uniform law for every citizen,” Shah wrote.

He also welcomed Assam becoming the latest state to pass the legislation, following Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “I am delighted that after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam too has passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill today,” Shah said.

Extending his congratulations, Shah lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the legislators who supported the Bill. “On this occasion, I congratulate the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Ji and all the legislators who supported this bill. We are committed to enshrining the principle of equality before the law in every part of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam Assembly on Wednesday passed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill after a marathon debate between the BJP-led NDA and the opposition parties. The bill seeks to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

With this, Assam has become the first state in the Northeast and the third Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state in the country to pass such legislation, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Though Goa also has common civil law since the Portuguese colonial rule.

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The bill prohibits polygamy, while setting a standardised legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. It proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, while setting defined timelines and penalties for non-compliance.

“The legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union, Anand Karaj,” an official statement read.

The UCC Bill was introduced on May 25 in the state assembly, proposing a ban on polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships compulsory. State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora introduced the Uniform Civil Code Assam Bill 2026 in the Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP had promised to bring in the UCC in Assam in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The state Cabinet had approved the Bill in its first meeting held on the 13th of this month.

Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026.

(ANI)