Amit Shah appointed BJP’S observer for West Bengal, after assembly election victory

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Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as BJP’S Central observer for West Bengal to oversee the election of the BJP’s legislative party leaders after assembly election victory.

On the other hand, it is to be noted that Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the Central Co-Observer.

It is also to be marked that oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on May 9.

The ceremony date was reportedly confirmed by Bharatiya Janata Party State President Samik Bhattacharya while speaking to ANI.

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The CM of West Bengal is yet to be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting along with Union Home Minster Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and the party’s national parliamentary board today and tomorrow to decide the West Bengal Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers.

The assembly election counting and results came out yesterday, and BJP swept two states, namely West Bengal and Assam. They won 207 seats for West Bengal and 82 seats in Assam elections.

The BJP has made history and turned the whole West Bengal politics by dismissing Trinamool Congress’s 15-year-long dominant rule in the state.