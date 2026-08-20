Amit Shah announces Cabinet decision to set up J-K High Court bench in Ladakh

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New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh.

He said the move will improve access to justice for people living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail legal services.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh.”

He said the government is committed to the overall development of Ladakh and ensuring constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

“This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to. The Govt is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” the post read.

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On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Following the move, the state was reorganised into two separate Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature and Ladakh, without a legislature.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two significant infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering connectivity and economic growth.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave the green light to four major railway multitracking projects across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu with an estimated cost of Rs 9,450 crore. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the upgradation of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22 in Bihar to a four-lane standard, involving a capital investment of Rs 3,590.73 crore.

(Source: ANI)