Robert vadra bats namaste
Image Credit: IANS

Amidst Coronavirus Fear, Robert Vadra bats for ‘Namaste’

By IANS
0 39

New Delhi:  Amid the coronavirus scare, Robert Vadra, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, has also batted for the traditional Indian greeting of ‘Namaste’ in order to avoid physical contact.

Related News

Malvika Iyer-The second woman to handle PM Narendra…

President conferred Nari Shakti Puraskar on Rashmi…

After Twitter, PM hands over Instagram, Facebook, Youtube…

Coronavirus confirmed cases reaches 39 in India

Vadra wrote on Facebook: “Our Indian way of greeting is appreciated all over the world & it’s the most hygienic too.”

“Stay safe, stay healthy and smile with not a handshake or fist bump but with our joined hands ‘Namaste’. Really wish that all our citizens take precautions at this time of coronavirus & stay healthy,” wrote Vadra.

You might also like
Nation

Malvika Iyer-The second woman to handle PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter on…

Nation

President conferred Nari Shakti Puraskar on Rashmi Urdhwareshe, an automotive…

Nation

After Twitter, PM hands over Instagram, Facebook, Youtube accounts too

Nation

Coronavirus confirmed cases reaches 39 in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.