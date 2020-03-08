Amidst Coronavirus Fear, Robert Vadra bats for ‘Namaste’

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare, Robert Vadra, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, has also batted for the traditional Indian greeting of ‘Namaste’ in order to avoid physical contact.

Vadra wrote on Facebook: “Our Indian way of greeting is appreciated all over the world & it’s the most hygienic too.”

“Stay safe, stay healthy and smile with not a handshake or fist bump but with our joined hands ‘Namaste’. Really wish that all our citizens take precautions at this time of coronavirus & stay healthy,” wrote Vadra.