New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, which even saw Congress MLAs protest at Raj Bhavan, the grand old party has decided to kick off an online protest on Sunday. On Monday, the party will protest in front of all Raj Bhavans across India.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the Congress will hold a nationwide Online Campaign on Sunday which will be called “Speak Up for Democracy”. This, Venugopal claimed, is “against the BJP’s constant attempts to topple elected Govts & misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games”.

Venugopal informed that all state units of the Congress will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday. The decision was taken to mark the Congress’s protest against the “naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions,” he added.

Ever since Congress leader Sachin Pilot rebelled against the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the stability of the government has been in question.

Meanwhile, the matter regarding the notice issued to Pilot and other rebel MLAs by the Speaker is sub-judice.

(Inputs From IANS)