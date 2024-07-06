Amid paper leak allegations, woman school principal dragged out from office, watch chaotic video

New Delhi: Amid paper leak allegations, a woman school principal was forcibly dragged out from her chair in her office in UP. The incident took place in the Bishop Johnson Girls School in Prayagraj. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video it can be seen that several persons ventured into the principal’s office and dragged out the lady principal from her chair as she refused to leave. Later, it was seen that a new principal was asked to take the chair. She was seated amid applause and clapping from the staff.

According to reports, Bishop Maurice Edgar Dan, representing the Diocese of Lucknow has accused the principal of stealing Rs. 2.40 crore from the school during her tenure as principal, reported Livemint.

Reportedly, a case has been registered against several individuals in the video upon complaint by Solomon.

Watch the video here: