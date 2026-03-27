Amid Hormuz closure, LPG vessel Jag Vasant arrives at Gujarat’s Vadinar Port

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Amid the prevailing conflict in the Middle East, another LPG cargo ship named Jag Vasant has arrived at Vadinar port on Gujarat.

This ship is carrying approximately 42,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The tanker arrived at the port after being stuck in the strait for almost 23 days since the start of the conflict on February 28.

On March 24, two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers, including Jag Vasant, safely navigated through the war-hit Strait of Hormuz. The other tanker, Pine Gas, is also expected to reach India soon.

Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world, and nearly one-fifth of the total energy trade happens through this route.

The Union Government on Monday announced that these two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the conflict-prone Strait of Hormuz and are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours.

Jag Vasant became the third Indian LPG tanker to arrive in India. Prior to Jag Vasant, two other LPG tankers, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, also docked in Gujarat ports.