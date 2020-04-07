Hyderabad: Even as passenger rail traffic has come to a standstill, the railways are continuously transporting essential commodities across the country. Sixteen days into the 21-day national lockdown, called to contain COVID-19, the South Central Railways is preparing to run 32 speed parcel trains.

The speed parcel trains will give a boost to the transport of essentials and commercial businesses suffering from lack of organised transport due to the 21-day lockdown imposed on account of COVID-19.

To be operated for a week, between April 8-14, the parcel special trains will run at speeds above 55 km per hour, and passenger travel is not allowed on them. Most of the trains will operate between AP and Telangana, with some trains operating between Secunderabad and other parts of the country too.

SCR’s chief public relations officer, Ch. Rakesh said the special services include two doodh Duronto special trains for transporting milk from Renigunta to Nizamuddin on April 8 and April 12.

Throughout the week, SCR is operating daily parcel express trains between Kakinada Town and Secunderabad. En route, these trains will also service the cities of Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Similarly daily parcel express trains scheduled from April 8-14, between Renigunta and Secunderabad will alse service the cities of Gudur, Vijayawada and Kazipet. The same trains will provide services for 4 days via Guntakal, Raichur and Sulehalli.

SCR will also operate a parcel express train, on April 9, from Secunderabad to Howrah, and a parcel express train Hyderabad to Amritsar on April 10.

Based on the demand, SCR plans to run a parcel express train from Secunderabad to Aurangabad.

Earlier, South Central Railway had operated two milk trains to transport around 4.8 lakh liters of milk and 46 tons of fruits from Renigunta to Nizamuddin. It had also operated a parcel express train, carrying medicines, eggs, fish and other essentials from Secunderabad to Howrah.