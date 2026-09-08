Newborn dies after ambulance gets stuck on damaged road for 2 hours in UP

Advertisement

Lucknow: A newborn baby girl lost her life after an ambulance got stuck on a damaged road for nearly two hours in a village of Uttar Pradesh on September 2.

The incident occurred when a woman went into labour and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The ambulance on its way to the hospital carrying the woman in it got stuck on a damaged road.

The ambulance was brought out of the stuck road with the help of villagers and a tractor being tied to it and pushing it out of the damaged road.

As per reports, this took a lot of time like nearly two hours resulting in the death of the new born baby, as when she reached the hospital her baby wasn’t breathing.

Advertisement

Following the incident, a complaint was registered by the victim’s family and requested the authorities to take action against the people who are responsible for such a condition of the road.

The complaint has been received by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar and has been forwarded ahead to the Public Works Department. The department has to submit a report on this matter.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.