Amarnath Yatra 2024: Online booking for helicopter begins, Check price, route and direct link to book

New Delhi: Thousands of devotees every year flog to the pilgrimage to offer prayer to lord Shiva. The Amarnath Yatra 2024 is set to begin on June 29th, while it will conclude on August 19th.

The Amarnath caves are located at a distance of 29 km from Pahalgam and are surrounded by glaciers, and snowy mountains and are covered with snow most of the time of the year. To visit this pilgrimage, people either go by walking or by helicopter. For this year’s yatra, the booking has already begun.

According to the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), the bookings for Amarnath Yatra 2024 were started on April 15th.

To book a helicopter, devotees must obtain a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by authorized doctors as per SASB guidelines and carry an original identity card.

Helicopter Ride: Routes and Ticket Price:

Route: Pahalgam to Panjtarni: One way: Rs 4,900, Round-trip: Rs 9,800

Route: Neelgrath to Panjtarni: One way: Rs 3,250, Round-trip: Rs 6,500

Routes of Yatra:

Pahalgam Route: This 32-kilometre route, considered moderately difficult, starts in Pahalgam, a scenic hill station. Prepare for a gradual ascent through meadows and forests.

Baltal Route: This 15-kilometre route, considered more challenging, begins in Baltal. While shorter, it involves a steeper climb. This route requires a higher level of fitness.

Here is the direct link to book tickets.

Also Read: Online Helicopter Booking For Amarnath Yatra To Start From June 1