Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence on July 1, last 62 days

Jammu: The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Friday.

The registration through online and offline modes will start from April 17.

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, the LG said the administration is committed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

“Hassle-free pilgrimage is top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” he said, as per an official statement.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti for devotees across the globe. The Amarnath Yatra’s app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

During the 44th meeting of the SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials had reviewed various aspects of the 2023 Yatra, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, and langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

(IANS)