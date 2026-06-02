Amar Colony shooting incident: Delhi Police arrests two accused persons

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New-Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot outside an eatery in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony on May 26.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Bidhuri and Jai Kumar.

The two accused were arrested on May 30 at night and have been sent to judicial custody. The police said a fourth accused, who allegedly provided the vehicle used in the crime, is still absconding.

With the latest arrests, three individuals including the juvenile shooter are now in custody, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspect.

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17-year-old Sai Kumar, who was shot in the head, succumbed to injuries on Monday. He had been on ventilator support since the May 27 shooting and died around 11.45 am.

The incident took place on May 27 evening when Sai went to an Amar Colony eatery with a female friend after appearing for his Class 12 examination.

The father of a 17-year-old boy who died after being shot in a crowded marketplace in South East Delhi’s Amar Colony has demanded capital punishment for the accused, saying such criminals would “commit crimes again” if they are not dealt with strictly.

“Everyone demands that what happened with my son should happen to their sons as well. My son was shot in the head twice; the administration should shoot them in the head. They will commit crimes again,” he said.