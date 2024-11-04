Almora bus accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased, Rs. 50,000 for injured

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora that claimed at least lives of 23 people and injured several others.

The injured will be given Rs. 50,000, the Prime Minister’s office said.

“My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue,” PM Modi said, according to a post on PMO’s X account.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident.

Shah took to X handle to extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The Home Minister also noted that the local administration is ensuring prompt medical treatment for the injured, and he prayed for their swift recovery.

“The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. The local administration is providing prompt medical treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured,” Shah posted on tweet.

Nearly two dozen people have been killed and others were injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers plunged into a deep gorge near in Almora district on Monday morning.

Uttarakhand Police headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI that 23 people have died in the Almora bus accident. He said that more than 45 people were travelling in the bus that met with the accident.

As per Almora District Disaster Control, the bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his government’s priority now is to the treatment of the injured, adding that hospitals have been given instructions.

“A bus fell into a deep gorge resulting in the loss of several human lives. Several people were injured, ambulances are being arranged there immediately to ensure that they get immediate medical attention…All officers have been directed to reach the spot,” Dhami told ANI.

He said that strict action will be taken against officials if they are found negligent.

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Orders have also been given for suspension of people related to this incident. If there is any negligence, strict action will be taken. Our priority is medical attention to the injured, so all hospitals have been directed for the same. Chief Secretary is monitoring this. The government is standing with the injured as well as the bereaved families of the deceased,” he said.

