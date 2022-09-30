All women irrespective of marital status have right to safe and legal abortion, rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the decision to carry the pregnancy to its full term or terminate it, is firmly rooted in the right to bodily autonomy and decisional autonomy of the pregnant woman.

The bench extended the right to safe and legal abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy to unmarried and single women, saying it is the “right of every woman to make reproductive choices without undue interference from the State”.

A bench, headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said the right to reproductive autonomy is closely linked with the right to bodily autonomy, which is the right to take decisions about one’s body, and the consequences of an unwanted pregnancy on a woman’s body as well as her mind cannot be understated.

“A mere description of the side effects of a pregnancy cannot possibly do justice to the visceral image of forcing a woman to continue with an unwanted pregnancy. Therefore, the decision to carry the pregnancy to its full term or terminate it is firmly rooted in the right to bodily autonomy and decisional autonomy of the pregnant woman,” said the bench, also comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and J.B. Pardiwala.

The bench said the right to decisional autonomy also means that women may choose the course of their lives.

Besides physical consequences, unwanted pregnancies which women are forced to carry to term may have cascading effects for the rest of her life by interrupting her education, her career, or affecting her mental wellbeing, it added.