All schools closed in Chennai due to heavy rains and waterlogging

Chennai: All schools have been closed in Chennai due to heavy rains and severe waterlogging all over the state, said reports on Wednesday. As many as 300 locations have reported flooding in the city. Several residents have been evacuated and shifted to relief centres.

According to reports, heavy rain lashed various parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to the closure of schools and massive traffic jams in several parts of the state, including Chennai.

The districts where schools were ordered to close are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. “Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on 16th October. Given the above, the Government has decided to declare a Public Holiday tomorrow,” said a notice issued by the office of the Chief Minister.

In Chennai, CCTV cameras for monitoring floods have been installed in many parts, while barricades have also been put up as metro work is underway. The weatherman has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for a few more days. The Chief Minister has called for an urgent meeting of top officials of the state at the secretariat. Sources in the government said that the state is geared up for any eventuality.

The State Disaster Response Force team has been kept in reserve while the police and fire department are also on standby, reports added.