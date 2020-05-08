All possible help being provided: PM on Maharashtra train mishap

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolence over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the situation after the tragic incident in a telephonic conversation with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and said that the minister was closely monitoring the situation.

“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“All possible assistance required is being provided.”

All the 14 migrant labourers were crushed to death early on Friday by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. The home-bound exhausted lot of workers were run over between Jalna and Aurangabad.

It is yet not clear from where this group hailed and where they were going.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers stranded in several other cities have started their journey to return to their native places on foot.

The interstate bus service, passenger, mail and express train services have been suspended since March 24.

The railways has started running Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrants to their native places since May 1.