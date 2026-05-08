All poll promises will be fulfilled in next five yrs: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

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Patna : A day after the Bihar government inducted 32 ministers, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday said that all the poll promises made by the NDA will be fulfilled in the next five years and said that under the leadership of Nishant Kumar who has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Health Department, there will be “good work”.

“This cabinet has been divided very well, combining women, youth, and experience. From today, the entire government will begin working effectively on the mandate we received for the development of Bihar. And whatever we promised, whatever we said in our manifesto during the elections, all of that will be implemented in these five years,” he told reporters here.

He also reacted to the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

“Nitish Kumar didn’t bring him (his son Nishant Kumar into politics) for twenty-one years. When he himself left the post of Chief Minister, people in the party felt he was needed, so he joined the party and started working. But as long as he was Chief Minister of Bihar, I don’t think the people of Bihar even knew Nishant ji properly.”

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On Nishant Kumar getting the Health department, he said, “I believe that under his leadership, there will be good work in the health department. This is such a large state with such a large population, and excellent work will be done

The Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion on Thursday as 32 ministers, including senior leaders and first-time entrants, were inducted into the Council of Ministers at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.As part of the expansion, leaders from the BJP (15), Janata Dal (United) (13), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (1) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) were inducted into the Council of Ministers.A key highlight of the reshuffle was the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marking his entry into active politics and ministerial responsibilities.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had taken oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time on November 20. Later, he resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30 as part of his political transition.Following the change in leadership, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar, succeeding Nitish Kumar’s 21-year tenure.

(ANI)

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