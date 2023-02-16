All Kashmiri Pandits would return to their homeland soon: J&K LG

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the day was not far when all Kashmiri Pandits would return to their homeland.

“With God’s grace, all Kashmiri Pandits would return to their homes in Kashmir and the day is not far,” he told reporters here.

Sinha said that the salaries of those Kashmiri Pandit employees, working under the Prime Minister’s package in Kashmir and have rejoined their duties, have been released.

“The Relief and Rehabilitation Department ensured that these employees are properly rehabilitated,” he added.

The LG also said that a ‘Yatri Niwas’ has been constructed in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar and is being upgraded to accommodate 3000 pilgrims at a time.