All India Quota medical seats: OBC candidates to get 27% reservation, EWS students to have 10% reservation from this year

Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates will get 27% reservation while the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students would have 10% reservation in the All India Quota medical seats.

Informing about the decision of the Union government, the Prime Minister said that our Government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year.

This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country, he added.

