Aligarh Muslim University accorded minority status by Supreme Court with 4:3 majority

New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University has been accorded minority status by Supreme Court with 4:3 majority said reports in this regard on Friday.

Reports said that, the Supreme Court’s seven-judge bench assembled to give verdict on the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) wrote the majority opinion for himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JD Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

While Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma gave a dissenting verdict in the matter. The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud headed the seven-judge bench. Four judges give majority verdict, while three judges pass dissent judgement.

The Supreme Court’s 7- judge bench by a majority of 4:3 ruled that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is entitled to minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution of India. Further, the Supreme Court overruled by 4:3 the earlier case of S Azeez Basha versus Union of India which in 1967 held that since Aligarh Muslim University was a Central university, it cannot be considered a minority institution.